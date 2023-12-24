“The idea for HairCoSys came during the Covid-19 outbreak when I discovered my friend’s hair loss problem after taking selfies over dinner,” said founder and CEO Michael Wong in an interview. “This drove me to come up with the concept.”

HairCoSys’ team of data analysts and hair experts have designed an app using proprietary AI algorithms that analyses photos of users’ heads to identify hair and scalp conditions, before suggesting possible ways to treat it.

A Hong Kong start-up is offering personalised hair care solutions with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform that can detect and prevent hair loss.

HairCoSys’ app is able to conduct hair and scalp evaluation with an iPad and a handheld lens. The technology uses patented algorithms that can calculate the number of hairs and measure the thickness of hair shafts on specific areas of the scalp with microscopic photos.

HairCoSys founder and CEO Michael Wong. Photo: Handout

The app uses this quantified data to analyse a user’s hair and scalp health, before matching them with the right product solution.

HairCoSys’ AI model has been trained with a data pool of over one million hair photos, and the firm also receives academic research support through the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology entrepreneur centre and City University of Hong Kong (CityU)’s Tech 300 programme.

The hair care market in Hong Kong is projected to reach US$350 million this year, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 1.7 per cent up to 2028, according to Statista markets insights.

HairCoSys is keen to integrate its AI technology with various related segments, including hairdressing, shampooing, hair care products and beauty institutions, creating a comprehensive hair care ecosystem.

HairCoSys’ app, which is used by local hair salons and treatment centres, has amassed more than 3,000 use cases. The firm provides a subscription model for corporate clients, and receives a commission from sales of clients’ products through its platform.

HairCoSys kit comprises an iPad and handheld lens. Photo: Handout

HairCoSys has received HK$2.2 million (US$282,000) in funding from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park’s incubation programme which it joined in May 2022, and CityU’s Tech300 programme.

Wong, who worked in the hair care and hair treatment industry before founding HairCoSys in May 2021, hopes to use his know-how and experience to help more people access and benefit from the company’s technology.

“The team plans to launch a mobile app for individual users after the Lunar New Year, so that everyone can get personalised analysis and is equipped to make informed decisions about their hair care,” said Wong.

The consumer app can help users regularly check and track their hair health at home and get recommendations for hair treatment products and solutions.

HairCoSys plans to expand into the Greater Bay Area, as well as Malaysia and Thailand for retail distribution of hair products, next year, Wong said.

The firm will showcase its technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, where it hopes to provide hair care solutions to corporate clients and consumers in North America and Europe.