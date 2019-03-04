Channels

China has agreed to buy an extra 10 million tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: Reuters
Chinese farmers need lifeline to ride out wave of US imports in trade war deal, agribusiness tycoon says

  • New Hope Group chairman calls for central government subsidies to upgrade agriculture sector
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 12:08am

China has agreed to buy an extra 10 million tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Perry Tse
Diplomacy

Going global: China’s lawmakers are gearing up for a new world order as ‘two sessions’ approach

  • As the nation battles a trade war and international suspicion, delegates at this year’s National People’s Congress can no longer concern themselves only with domestic issues, analysts say
  • And as the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule draws ever nearer, the last thing Beijing needs is more disruption
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
Sarah Zheng  

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: Sunday, 3 Mar, 2019 9:46am

Illustration: Perry Tse
