Gary Rieschel (left) of Qiming Venture Partners speaks at the China Institute Executive Summit on Thursday in New York. With him are Vincent Mo (centre) of Fang Holdings and Jeremie Waterman, vice-president for Greater China at the US Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Jodi Xu Klein
US and China's mutual distrust is hampering tech innovation, experts fear
- ‘Science collaborations typically live beyond politics,’ the director of Columbia University’s Data Science Institute said at a conference in New York
- A leading venture capitalist predicted that US pressure for companies to cut ties with China’s Huawei would not be successful
Topic | US-China relations
