Hong Kong and other Asian exchanges will continue to have phenomenal listing growth in the future despite the heightened tensions with the US, according to Baker McKenzie. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
IPO pipeline still vibrant despite US-China trade war, Baker McKenzie says
- Three-quarters of private company executives surveyed expect to pursue a listing in the next five years, according to the law firm
- Companies are waiting longer to list as private equity, venture capital money is readily available
Topic | IPO
