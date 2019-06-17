Channels

A monitor displays Alibaba Group Holding’s signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Investor Relations

Alibaba applies for one-to-eight stock split to seek flexibility in its ability to raise capital, attract new investors

  • Alibaba will split its ordinary shares in a one-to-eight subdivision
  • One ordinary share with a par value of US$0.000025 will be subdivided into eight ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000003125, increasing the number of ordinary shares from 4 billion to 32 billion
Topic |   Alibaba
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 10:13am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:55am, 17 Jun, 2019

