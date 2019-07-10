Amid global uncertainties, investors are more focused on returns and are evaluating more carefully how much money they will devote, the Rise Conference panel heard. Photo: K Y Cheng
China will continue attracting investors, but start-ups need to prove their profitability, Rise Conference hears
- Sentiment dampened by big listings that have failed to perform after IPOs
- Public investors willing to pay ‘quite a bit lower’ than pre-IPO rounds
Karen Contet Farzam, AngelHub’s co-founder and CEO, says she is not worried about starting out amid the US-China trade war. Photo: Jonathan Wong
AngelHub, Hong Kong’s first equity crowdfunding platform, shortlists five start-ups for fundraising
- The company aims to help 100 start-ups raise funds over the next three years
- First deal may be reached soon, CEO says
