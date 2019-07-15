Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Werner Steinmueller, Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific chief executive, said that as the bank exits equity trading it will expand its corporate bank in Asia and add jobs in its wealth management business. Photo: May Tse
Investor Relations

Deutsche Bank overhaul could see new investments, hiring in Asian operations, APAC chief executive says

  • The German bank plans to cut 18,000 jobs globally, close its equity sales and trading business
  • Realignment will open up new capital for technology investments in Asia, new hiring in wealth management, according to Werner Steinmueller
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 8:30am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:49am, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Werner Steinmueller, Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific chief executive, said that as the bank exits equity trading it will expand its corporate bank in Asia and add jobs in its wealth management business. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
The headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, which has embarked on a major restructuring plan. Photo: dpa/AFP
Companies

Deutsche Bank’s ‘fundamental transformation’ under CEO Christian Sewing to cost US$8.3 billion and 18,000 jobs

  • Bank to shelve dividend this year and next to pay for the restructuring that will shrink its investment bank, global footprint and fixed-income business
  • Investors cheer, sending the bank’s shares 4.4 per cent higher in early trading
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 5:40pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, which has embarked on a major restructuring plan. Photo: dpa/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.