Werner Steinmueller, Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific chief executive, said that as the bank exits equity trading it will expand its corporate bank in Asia and add jobs in its wealth management business. Photo: May Tse
Deutsche Bank overhaul could see new investments, hiring in Asian operations, APAC chief executive says
- The German bank plans to cut 18,000 jobs globally, close its equity sales and trading business
- Realignment will open up new capital for technology investments in Asia, new hiring in wealth management, according to Werner Steinmueller
The headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, which has embarked on a major restructuring plan. Photo: dpa/AFP
Deutsche Bank’s ‘fundamental transformation’ under CEO Christian Sewing to cost US$8.3 billion and 18,000 jobs
- Bank to shelve dividend this year and next to pay for the restructuring that will shrink its investment bank, global footprint and fixed-income business
- Investors cheer, sending the bank’s shares 4.4 per cent higher in early trading
