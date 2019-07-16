Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba shareholders approve one-to-eight stock split, which could ease potential Hong Kong secondary listing
- Share split would give Alibaba greater flexibility for raising capital
- E-commerce company reportedly considering US$20 billion secondary offering in Hong Kong
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Anheuser-Busch scraps its US$9.8 billion IPO for Budweiser in Hong Kong, scuppering world’s largest fundraising plan of 2019
- The world’s brewer has cited ‘prevailing market conditions’ as one of the factors for its decision to scupper the IPO of its Budweiser unit
- The brewer will continue to evaluate its options to enhance shareholder value, Anheuser-Busch said in a statement
