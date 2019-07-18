BlackRock Investment Institute says the US-China trade war is affecting confidence in terms of corporate capital expenditure, manufacturing production and growth globally. Photo: AFP
Tensions between US-China over trade, technology ‘persistent’, could last for years, BlackRock says
- Trade war weighing on confidence in capital expenditure and manufacturing, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute
- US now an ‘exporter of economic and political instability’
Topic | US-China trade war
BlackRock Investment Institute says the US-China trade war is affecting confidence in terms of corporate capital expenditure, manufacturing production and growth globally. Photo: AFP