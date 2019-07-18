Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man checks stock prices on his smartphone at a brokerage house in Beijing on July 11, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Investor Relations

Liquor, casino stocks among losers as profit-taking pushes down Shanghai, Hong Kong benchmarks again

  • Gold is generating a lot of buzz. Analyst Kenny Wen sees it hitting US$1,500 this year
  • Innovent Biologics soars 3.9 per cent as Jefferies rates it a new buy, raves about its treatment pipeline
Topic |   China stock market
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Published: 6:07pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:28pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man checks stock prices on his smartphone at a brokerage house in Beijing on July 11, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific), Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, outside the Eastern Magistrates' Court in Sai Wan Ho on June 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Companies

Former JPMorgan managing director pleads not guilty to bribery charges relating to Kerry Logistics IPO

  • Trial of Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, the former managing director of JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific), has been set to start on February 25, 2020 and last for eight days
Topic |   ICAC
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 2:48pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:51pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific), Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, outside the Eastern Magistrates' Court in Sai Wan Ho on June 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.