Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tencent Holdings, China’s largest games publisher, is now the biggest pay master among Hong Kong-listed companies. From left: Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell, President Martin Lau Chi-ping, Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng and CFO John Lo Shek-hon during an event on 21 March 2018. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Investor Relations

Hong Kong’s biggest corporate chieftains are better off than shareholders as median executive pay outstrips stock performance

  • Hong Kong chief executives have enjoyed significant gains from 2014 to 2018, with remuneration rising 117 per cent, outpacing the 28 per cent gain in stock prices in the same companies over the period
  • Tencent’s President Martin Lau is the highest-paid among the CEOs of Hong Kong-listed companies, getting 313.47 million yuan in 2018
Topic |   Wealth management
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 6:58pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tencent Holdings, China’s largest games publisher, is now the biggest pay master among Hong Kong-listed companies. From left: Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell, President Martin Lau Chi-ping, Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng and CFO John Lo Shek-hon during an event on 21 March 2018. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.