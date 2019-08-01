Tencent Holdings, China’s largest games publisher, is now the biggest pay master among Hong Kong-listed companies. From left: Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell, President Martin Lau Chi-ping, Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng and CFO John Lo Shek-hon during an event on 21 March 2018. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s biggest corporate chieftains are better off than shareholders as median executive pay outstrips stock performance
- Hong Kong chief executives have enjoyed significant gains from 2014 to 2018, with remuneration rising 117 per cent, outpacing the 28 per cent gain in stock prices in the same companies over the period
- Tencent’s President Martin Lau is the highest-paid among the CEOs of Hong Kong-listed companies, getting 313.47 million yuan in 2018
Topic | Wealth management
