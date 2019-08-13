Yuexiu Property is focused on growth in the Greater Bay Area and has about 49 per cent of its land reserve is located in the region. Photo: SCMP
Guangzhou-based Yuexiu Property warns of tougher times ahead after Beijing tightens screws on housing sector, slowing economy
- The Hong Kong-listed mainland developer posted a 63.2 per cent rise in first half core profit to 1.83 billion yuan on the back of higher property sales
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
Yuexiu Property is focused on growth in the Greater Bay Area and has about 49 per cent of its land reserve is located in the region. Photo: SCMP