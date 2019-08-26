Tear gas is fired by police at protesters in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on August 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s stock market has always bounced back strongly after big protests in the past. Will it this time?
- Hang Seng is down 3 per cent since first massive demonstration on June 9
- Hong Kong market has historically rebounded strongly after protests caused a tumble
