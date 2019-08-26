Channels

Cliff Buddle

Stock investors chat beside a banner promoting the STAR Market in a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on July 22, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong stocks plunge as trade war escalates and protests return to violent clashes over weekend

  • Hang Seng trading down more than 3 per cent
  • Property stocks slammed; China stocks also fall
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 11:17am, 26 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs

  • US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
  • Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney  

Meng Jing  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:57pm, 24 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
