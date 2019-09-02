Channels

Protesters start a big fire using motor oil near the Citygate mall in Tung Chung on Sunday. These protests since June have deterred tourists and affected the city’s tourism industry. Photo: Felix Wong
Hotel and leisure operator China Travel warns protests could be ‘catastrophic’ for the economy as tourists shun Hong Kong

  • The mainland focused travel company says the protests have taken a toll on occupancy and room rates at its properties in Hong Kong
  • Company warns of belt-tightening after reporting an 11 per cent jump in first-half profit
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 8:15pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Protesters start a big fire using motor oil near the Citygate mall in Tung Chung on Sunday. These protests since June have deterred tourists and affected the city's tourism industry. Photo: Felix Wong
Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Tiffany says protests ‘taking a toll’ on its Hong Kong business as it reports drop in net sales in second quarter

  • Sales fell 3 per cent, net earnings dropped 6 per cent in second quarter
  • American jewellery seller says it lost nearly six selling days due to unplanned store closures
Topic |   Luxury in China
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 10:56pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
