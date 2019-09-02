Protesters start a big fire using motor oil near the Citygate mall in Tung Chung on Sunday. These protests since June have deterred tourists and affected the city’s tourism industry. Photo: Felix Wong
Hotel and leisure operator China Travel warns protests could be ‘catastrophic’ for the economy as tourists shun Hong Kong
- The mainland focused travel company says the protests have taken a toll on occupancy and room rates at its properties in Hong Kong
- Company warns of belt-tightening after reporting an 11 per cent jump in first-half profit
Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Tiffany says protests ‘taking a toll’ on its Hong Kong business as it reports drop in net sales in second quarter
- Sales fell 3 per cent, net earnings dropped 6 per cent in second quarter
- American jewellery seller says it lost nearly six selling days due to unplanned store closures
