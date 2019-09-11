Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jessie Pak, managing director for Asia at FTSE Russell, says China is changing rules to accommodate global investors. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Investor Relations

Repeat of 2015 China stock market turmoil will shatter global investors’ confidence, says FTSE’s Jessie Pak

  • Massive trading suspension cannot happen again as global investors have a higher exposure to A shares, says Jessie Pak, managing director for Asia at FTSE Russell
  • Second phase of FTSE Russell’s inclusion of 1,093 mainland listed shares into its indices will be completed on September 23
Topic |   China stock market
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 9:11am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jessie Pak, managing director for Asia at FTSE Russell, says China is changing rules to accommodate global investors. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.