Jessie Pak, managing director for Asia at FTSE Russell, says China is changing rules to accommodate global investors. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Repeat of 2015 China stock market turmoil will shatter global investors’ confidence, says FTSE’s Jessie Pak
- Massive trading suspension cannot happen again as global investors have a higher exposure to A shares, says Jessie Pak, managing director for Asia at FTSE Russell
- Second phase of FTSE Russell’s inclusion of 1,093 mainland listed shares into its indices will be completed on September 23
