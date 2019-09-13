In the last two days ESR Cayman and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC have revived their Hong Kong listing plans. The companies have warned that there is no guarantee that the IPOs would go ahead. Photo: Sam Tsang
ESR Cayman to revive Hong Kong IPO after shelving offering in June as protests, trade war raged
- ESR Cayman warns there is ‘no assurance’ offering will proceed
- The logistics real estate developer had hoped to raise up to US$698.8 million in net proceeds in shelved offering
Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The Belgian company has revived the IPO application of its subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
AB InBev resumes application for Budweiser’s US$9.8 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong two months after scrapping plans
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC says there is no guarantee that the IPO will go ahead despite resuming its IPO application
- AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific unit had planned to raise as much as US$9.8 billion from its planned IPO in July
