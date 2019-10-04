The corporate flag for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and the Chinese flag fly outside the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese companies seen most at risk if US imposes curbs on capital flows into China
- While the risk of Washington imposing curbs on US capital flows into Chinese equities remains remote, Societe Generale estimates that 10 stocks in Hong Kong could be exposed the most
- For US investors to fully divest their equity holdings, it would take them 180 days on Hong Kong exchange and 195 days in the US markets, according to Goldman Sachs estimates
Chinese companies listed on Hong Kong’s stock exchange may be hit if the US pushes ahead with economic sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
Restricting US capital flows into China could impact global markets, analysts warn
- Proposals to restrict US capital flows into China amid an ongoing trade war could impact Chinese firms listed on global stock exchanges, analysts say
- White House discussions about limiting portfolio investments in China could signal ‘bigger moves’
