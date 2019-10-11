An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on July 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hang Seng posts biggest gain in more than a month on optimism about trade war breakthrough
- Property stocks rally, as investors hope city leader will boost developers in her policy speech next week
- China stocks also have a solid day, with shippers taking off
US President Donald Trump said he will meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Friday, the second of two days of trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says first day of China trade talks went ‘very well’, plans to host Vice-Premier Liu He at White House on Friday
- ‘We had a very, very good negotiation,’ US president says
- World’s two largest economies are seeking a way out of a 15-month trade war
