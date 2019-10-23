Japan’s SoftBank will take control of WeWork in a bailout plan that will see the office-sharing start-up’s co-founder Adam Neumann exit the board. Photo: AFP
WeWork gets a reprieve as SoftBank injects US$9.5 billion, giving it a 80 per cent stake in the co-working start-up
- Founder Adam Neumann will now leave the company’s board as part of the package, who will still get US$1.2 billion in WeWork stock
- SoftBank is currently working to raise another, larger version of its US$100 billion Vision Fund, but losses from its recent investments could run into the billions of dollars
Adam Neumann (centre), co-founder and CEO of WeWork, at the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq in New York on January 16, 2018. Photo: AP
SoftBank seeks to seize control of WeWork through US$1 billion financing package, says source familiar with the matter
- Reuters had reported that SoftBank was in negotiations to make a US$1 billion investment to enable WeWork to go through a major restructuring
- Without a fresh infusion of cash, WeWork risks running out of money as early as the end of December
