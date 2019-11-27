Steam rises from the Lethabo coal-fired power station near Sasolburg, South Africa. Top global funds are still investing coal mining and companies deploying so-called ‘brown technologies’. Photo: Reuters
Investment funds controlling US$37 trillion in global assets are failing to meet climate goals, says think tank InfluenceMap
- Analysis of 50,000 listed funds controlled by 150 finance giants found US$8.2 trillion of holdings in oil and gas, coal mining, car manufacturing and electric power
- Funds were still tending towards investing in companies deploying so-called “brown technologies”, and that they were under investing in renewables and other green tech
Topic | Banking & Finance
Steam rises from the Lethabo coal-fired power station near Sasolburg, South Africa. Top global funds are still investing coal mining and companies deploying so-called ‘brown technologies’. Photo: Reuters