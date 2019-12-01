(191112) -- DAHUA, Nov. 12, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Students have class at Nongyong Primary School in Nongyong Village of Bansheng Township, Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2019. Located in the deep mountains in Guangxi, Nongyong Primary School was first built in 1960s. for years, the school only has very simple and shabby classrooms. Even the village, it only had one cement road leading out of the village. Students needed to spend about two hours to climb up ladders to over pass the mountain clips to get to school. In recent years, Local government in recent years carried out many measures for the poverty alleviation work, and invested more than 5 million yuan (about 713,970 U.S. dollars) to transform and expand Nongyong Primary School. Besides the new teaching building, dormitory building, canteen and toilets, lots of advanced facilities including multimedia classroom, vocal music room, library and distance teaching system have also been
Global education, ripe for disruption by digital technology, is a hotbed of investment opportunities, Credit Suisse says
- The market for education technology is projected to grow 11 per cent annually by 2025, according to global education market intelligence platform HolonIQ
- Last year, US$142 billion was spent on education technology, less than 3 per cent of global expenditure in the sector
Topic | China education
