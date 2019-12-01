(191112) -- DAHUA, Nov. 12, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Students have class at Nongyong Primary School in Nongyong Village of Bansheng Township, Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2019. Located in the deep mountains in Guangxi, Nongyong Primary School was first built in 1960s. for years, the school only has very simple and shabby classrooms. Even the village, it only had one cement road leading out of the village. Students needed to spend about two hours to climb up ladders to over pass the mountain clips to get to school. In recent years, Local government in recent years carried out many measures for the poverty alleviation work, and invested more than 5 million yuan (about 713,970 U.S. dollars) to transform and expand Nongyong Primary School. Besides the new teaching building, dormitory building, canteen and toilets, lots of advanced facilities including multimedia classroom, vocal music room, library and distance teaching system have also been