Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group Holding, attends the company’s stock trading debut at the Hong Kong stock exchange on November 26. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong expected to ‘stay competitive’ as a top IPO destination in 2020, KPMG says
- City’s bourse could have as many as 160 listings raising about HK$300 billion next year, KPMG says
- KPMG remains ‘optimistic’ about IPO market despite global economic uncertainty
Topic | IPO
Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group Holding, attends the company’s stock trading debut at the Hong Kong stock exchange on November 26. Photo: Sam Tsang
A branch of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) in Hangzhou on September 14, 2016. Photo: AFP
Postal Savings Bank of China makes tepid trading debut in Shanghai as investors collectively shun banking industry
- Postal Savings Bank’s shares closed 2 per cent higher at 5.61 yuan on the first day of trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
- The largest Chinese bank by branch network began as a deposit-taking unit of the postal service until it was granted a banking licence in 2007
Topic | IPO
A branch of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) in Hangzhou on September 14, 2016. Photo: AFP