Officials of Saudi Aramco and Saudi stock exchange attend a ceremony to mark the debut of state-owned oil company’s IPO in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi crown prince gets his wish as state-owned energy giant Aramco’s valuation crosses US$2 trillion

  • Aramco shares hit 38.7 riyals on Thursday, before easing to 37.5 riyals, putting its market value at US$2 trillion
  • However, Bernstein analysts put Aramco’s value at around US$1.36 trillion, flagging the risk of slow net income growth if oil prices stay flat
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:58pm, 12 Dec, 2019

Visitors gather at Saudi Aramco’s booth during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, on November 11, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Aramco IPO pushes Tadawul bourse to top exchanges for fundraising, but Hong Kong remains No 1 globally

  • State-owned oil company’s IPO raises US$25.6 billion, topping Alibaba Group Holding’s record offering in 2014
  • Hong Kong among bourses that pushed for dual listing of Aramco’s shares
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:57pm, 6 Dec, 2019

