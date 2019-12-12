Officials of Saudi Aramco and Saudi stock exchange attend a ceremony to mark the debut of state-owned oil company’s IPO in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi crown prince gets his wish as state-owned energy giant Aramco’s valuation crosses US$2 trillion
- Aramco shares hit 38.7 riyals on Thursday, before easing to 37.5 riyals, putting its market value at US$2 trillion
- However, Bernstein analysts put Aramco’s value at around US$1.36 trillion, flagging the risk of slow net income growth if oil prices stay flat

Visitors gather at Saudi Aramco’s booth during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, on November 11, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Aramco IPO pushes Tadawul bourse to top exchanges for fundraising, but Hong Kong remains No 1 globally
- State-owned oil company’s IPO raises US$25.6 billion, topping Alibaba Group Holding’s record offering in 2014
- Hong Kong among bourses that pushed for dual listing of Aramco’s shares
