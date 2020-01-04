Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group currently holds a 12.79 per cent stake in B&O. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Investor Relations

Hong Kong-listed Lamborghini distributor aims to grow high-end electronics brand Bang and Olufsen in China

  • B&O brand in China will be our focus in coming years, Sparkle Roll’s chairman and CEO says
  • Danish firm was the largest contributor to company’s revenue besides its car brands, according to its midyear report for 2019
Topic |   Consumers
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 1:00pm, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group currently holds a 12.79 per cent stake in B&O. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Martin Choi

Martin Choi

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.