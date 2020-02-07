Wynn Peninsula and Wynn Palace (Cotai), as well as a couple of restaurants are still open for the ‘few remaining guests’ in Macau, says Matt Maddox, the CEO of Wynn Resorts, which operates these hotels. Photo: Reuters
Wynn Macau says it is losing more than US$2 million a day amid casino closures
- Wynn Resorts records net loss of US$72.9 million for fourth quarter
- Casinos will close for 15 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus after a hotel worker was infected locally
