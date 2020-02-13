MGM Resorts International operates two casinos in Macau, including the MGM Grand. Photo: Bloomberg
MGM Resorts withdraws 2020 forecast as coronavirus epidemic weighs on Macau casino operations
- MGM Resorts International says Jim Murren, who has been chairman and CEO since 2008, will step down
- It is costing the company US$1.5 million a day to maintain non-gaming operations at its two properties in Macau
