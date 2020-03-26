A primary school pupil attends an online class at home in Shanghai. With schools remaining closed for longer periods of time, students and teachers are expected to grow accustomed to online learning. Photo: Reuters
Online education sector could be among biggest beneficiaries of Covid-19, may be worth US$61 billion in China this year
- Tectonic shift in education, as online tutoring and education become more common, Hurun Report says as it releases list of sector billionaires
- Online education one of several thriving niche sectors in China: Mergermarket
