Li Ka-shing and his son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi spent HK$735.2 million in March to buy shares of CK Asset and CK Hutchison. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong developers buy US$193.5 million worth of own shares in bid to support market, boost confidence
- New World Development, Wheelock and Co, and a joint venture owned by Li Ka-shing and Victor Li Tzar-kuoi buy nearly HK$1.5 billion worth of shares last month
- NWD and the father-son duo are sitting on millions in paper profit as the value of their investments have since risen
