Olympic gymnast Li Ning’s Viva China buys Hong Kong’s iconic clothing chain Bossini at massive discount
- A joint venture controlled by Viva China will buy a 66.6 per cent stake in Bossini at a 71 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing share price
- Upon completion of the deal Bossini, founded by the late textile tycoon Law Ting-pong in 1987, will become a subsidiary of Viva China
