Bossini shops are a common sight in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Investor Relations

Olympic gymnast Li Ning’s Viva China buys Hong Kong’s iconic clothing chain Bossini at massive discount

  • A joint venture controlled by Viva China will buy a 66.6 per cent stake in Bossini at a 71 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing share price
  • Upon completion of the deal Bossini, founded by the late textile tycoon Law Ting-pong in 1987, will become a subsidiary of Viva China
Topic |   Li Ning Company Ltd
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 1:36pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bossini shops are a common sight in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE