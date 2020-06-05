Shares of Zoom have soared this year as the popularity of its videoconferencing service has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Little-known Taiwanese investor makes a fortune alongside Li Ka-shing from early investment in Zoom
- Samuel Chen, who made his initial wealth through ink trading, took part in Zoom’s early funding rounds through his firm, Digital Mobile Venture
- Chen invested in Zoom after playing football with founder Eric Yuan in San Francisco as he liked the way Yuan conducted himself on the pitch
