Little-known Taiwanese investor makes a fortune alongside Li Ka-shing from early investment in Zoom

  • Samuel Chen, who made his initial wealth through ink trading, took part in Zoom’s early funding rounds through his firm, Digital Mobile Venture
  • Chen invested in Zoom after playing football with founder Eric Yuan in San Francisco as he liked the way Yuan conducted himself on the pitch
Updated: 9:00pm, 5 Jun, 2020

Shares of Zoom have soared this year as the popularity of its videoconferencing service has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
