A construction site in Shanghai. Market observers say a rebound in home sales could be fragile and short-lived, especially as mainland China experiences its worst economic slowdown on record. Photo: Reuters
Small Chinese property developers betting on ‘revenge spending’ could go bankrupt instead
- About 230 developers have already gone out of business this year, an increase of 10 per cent over last year
- ‘The risk of going bust is huge in the second half, as small developers are gambling’: Nomura
Topic | China property
A construction site in Shanghai. Market observers say a rebound in home sales could be fragile and short-lived, especially as mainland China experiences its worst economic slowdown on record. Photo: Reuters