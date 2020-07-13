People wearing face masks walk in Tokyo’s Shibuya area. The number of coronavirus cases globally closed in on 13 million on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
Pfizer, BioNTech’s shares rise after FDA grants ‘fast track’ status to two coronavirus vaccine candidates
- Shares of BioNTech climbed about 10 per cent, while Pfizer’s stock rose about 2 per cent before the bell
- Moderna won the same status for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in May
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wearing face masks walk in Tokyo’s Shibuya area. The number of coronavirus cases globally closed in on 13 million on Monday. Photo: Kyodo