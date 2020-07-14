A delivery man leaves a Luckin Coffee outlet in Beijing. The coffee chain is preparing to be delisted from Nasdaq after an accounting scandal. Photo: ReutersA delivery man leaves a Luckin Coffee outlet in Beijing. The coffee chain is preparing to be delisted from Nasdaq after an accounting scandal. Photo: Reuters
Luckin Coffee drops co-founder Charles Lu Zhengyao as chairman of new board, keeps investors guessing on who’s in charge of scandal-tainted chain

  • Luckin reconstitutes boardroom with more members, a week after a special meeting in Beijing
  • SEC filing does not indicate if co-founder Lu has offered to resign or been removed
Yujing Liu
Updated: 10:57am, 14 Jul, 2020

