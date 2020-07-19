Customers rush to buy toilet paper in Hong Kong on February 14, 2020, as a worker brings out more supplies. Photo: Associated Press
Which Hong Kong stocks have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic? Hint: one makes toilet paper
- Makers of toilet paper, respiratory devices are among Hong Kong-listed companies reporting juicy profits – and boy have their share prices soared
- Vincent Medical Holdings has shot up nearly 150 per cent in just over two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Customers rush to buy toilet paper in Hong Kong on February 14, 2020, as a worker brings out more supplies. Photo: Associated Press