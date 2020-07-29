An aerial view of Kai Tak, where residential buildings are undergoing construction. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong distressed developer loses US$58 million in 12 days in U-turn on Kai Tak land deal amid scramble with hostile creditors
- Cash-strapped Goldin finds new buyer for former Kai Tak airport runway site that comes with loan to fend off hostile creditors
- Developer cancels a July 17 deal with little-known offshore buyer for the same plot for an expected HK$450 million loss
Topic | Hong Kong property
An aerial view of Kai Tak, where residential buildings are undergoing construction. Photo: Martin Chan