President Donald Trump ending Hong Kong’s the free-trade status would benefit US stock exchanges. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong government staunchly defends city’s stock exchange after Trump’s grim prediction

  • The government says the Hong Kong stock exchange will continue to be the fundraising destination of choice for companies and attract more investors
  • Daily average turnover on Hong Kong stock exchange stood at US$16.1 billion in July, an increase of 40 per cent year on year
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:59pm, 6 Aug, 2020

