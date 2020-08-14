A staff displays a Li Ning shoe tailored made for former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, in Beijing on April 29, 2019. The Chinese sportswear brand weathered the uncertainty in the first half better than what analysts expected. Photo: Simon Song
Li Ning’s first-half profit beats estimates amid shift to online sales but warns of ‘continued uncertainty’ as Covid-19 lingers
- Li Ning’s first-half profit decreased 14 per cent to 683.3 million yuan (US$98 million), beating consensus estimates of a 28 per cent decline
- Shares rose as much as 10 per cent, reaching an all-time high of HK$32.30
