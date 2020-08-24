Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares now account for about 12 per cent of its total float, compared with 2 per cent before. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba’s top investors swap US ADRs for Hong Kong shares as fund managers take steps to avoid potential sanctions
- Temasek, Baillie Gifford, and Matthews Asia are among the major shareholders that have swapped stakes in the Chinese e-commerce giant
- Stock shifts are a sign that the Trump administration’s fierce rhetoric against Chinese tech firms is prompting investors to take steps to avoid the potential fallout
