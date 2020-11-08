Warren Buffet, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during the company’s virtual annual shareholders meeting, on May 2, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Warren Buffett buys back Berkshire Hathaway stock as sage of Omaha struggles to deploy cash into higher-returning assets
- Berkshire Hathaway’s US$9 billion stock buy-backs in the third quarter are the biggest by a US company after Apple
- Berkshire stock climbed 20 per cent in the third quarter, surpassing the 8.5 per cent gain in the S&P 500 Index during the same period
