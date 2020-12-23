A section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. Photo: Xinhua A section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. Photo: Xinhua
A section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s state-owned pipeline giant agrees to buy Kunlun Energy assets for US$6.3 billion as consolidation gathers steam

  • Kunlun Energy, a PetroChina subsidiary, will sell a 60 per cent stake in a Beijing gas pipeline and a 75 per cent stake in its Dalian LNG company to PipeChina
  • PipeChina will pay for the Kunlun Energy assets in cash in two instalments

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:27am, 23 Dec, 2020

