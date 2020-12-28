Chinese vaccine producers are lagging behind their global peers in bringing their candidates to the market, but analysts expect them to catch up next year amid demand from developing nations. Photo: AFP Chinese vaccine producers are lagging behind their global peers in bringing their candidates to the market, but analysts expect them to catch up next year amid demand from developing nations. Photo: AFP
In China’s Covid-19 vaccine race, five stocks are on analysts’ watch list as clinical trials end, production anticipated

  • CanSino Biologics, Chongqing Zhifei and Shenzhen Kangtai are preparing to commercialise their Covid-19 vaccine candidates, pending trial results
  • Makers of ultra-low temperature freezers also stand to gain from demand for storage and transportation of vaccine doses

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:30am, 28 Dec, 2020

