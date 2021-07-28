A ByteDance employee has been heavily penalised for insider trading. Photo: AFP A ByteDance employee has been heavily penalised for insider trading. Photo: AFP
ByteDance employee fined nine times his profit for insider trading by China’s market regulator

  • A ByteDance employee was fined nine times the 54,880 yuan (US$8,845) profit he made from selling 55,700 shares of Shenzhen-listed COL Digital Publishing
  • The ByteDance employee was involved in discussions with COL Digital to expand its audio business

Martin Choi
Updated: 8:55pm, 28 Jul, 2021

