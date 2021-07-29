The government has appointed a high-powered inspector to investigate allegations of financial fraud at Next Digital. Photo: Dickson Lee The government has appointed a high-powered inspector to investigate allegations of financial fraud at Next Digital. Photo: Dickson Lee
The government has appointed a high-powered inspector to investigate allegations of financial fraud at Next Digital. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong watchdog’s former head, brokers support investigation into fraud allegations at Next Digital

  • Appointment of a high-powered inspector came less than a week after Next Digital disclosed it had made a HK$150 million early loan repayment to former chairman Jimmy Lai
  • The SFC will conduct its own investigation while the inspector has a wider scope than the market regulator

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:06pm, 29 Jul, 2021

