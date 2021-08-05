CK Hutchinson Holdings’s flags outside the company's headquarters in Hong Kong on March 21, 2019. Photo: AFP
Li Ka-shing’s two flagships defy gloom with interim results that beat forecasts, as Hong Kong’s recovery trickles into earnings
- Hutchison reported a 41 per cent jump in first-half net profit to HK$18.3 billion (US$2.35 billion) while revenue rose 12 per cent to HK$212.4 billion
- CK Asset said first-half profit increased 30.8 per cent to HK$8.35 billion, while its recognised revenue from property sales
