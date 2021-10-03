The representation of women on company boards is steadily rising, but much more needs to be done, say executives. Photo: Shutterstock The representation of women on company boards is steadily rising, but much more needs to be done, say executives. Photo: Shutterstock
The representation of women on company boards is steadily rising, but much more needs to be done, say executives. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Investor Relations

Asia-Pacific economies make slow progress in bringing women to company boardrooms

  • Women make up 24 per cent of company boardrooms around the globe this year, up from 15.1 per cent in 2015, but progress remains slow in may parts of Asia-Pacific, according to Credit Suisse Research Institute
  • Gender diversity will create diverse thinking in the boardroom, says Christina Gaw of private equity firm Gaw Capital

Topic |   Diversity and inclusion
Mia CastagnonePeggy Sito
Mia Castagnone and Peggy Sito

Updated: 12:30pm, 3 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The representation of women on company boards is steadily rising, but much more needs to be done, say executives. Photo: Shutterstock The representation of women on company boards is steadily rising, but much more needs to be done, say executives. Photo: Shutterstock
The representation of women on company boards is steadily rising, but much more needs to be done, say executives. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE