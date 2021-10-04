The Greater Bay Area remains a key focus point for the Hong Kong private wealth management industry. Photo: AP Photo The Greater Bay Area remains a key focus point for the Hong Kong private wealth management industry. Photo: AP Photo
The Greater Bay Area remains a key focus point for the Hong Kong private wealth management industry. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Investor Relations

Chinese investment to account for over half of assets under management in five years, survey by Hong Kong industry body finds

  • Mainland investment could account for 51 per cent of assets managed by Hong Kong private wealth firms in five years: Private Wealth Management Association
  • Working with regulators to increase personal quotas to US$1 million, widen the product scope, says chairman of industry body

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:35pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Greater Bay Area remains a key focus point for the Hong Kong private wealth management industry. Photo: AP Photo The Greater Bay Area remains a key focus point for the Hong Kong private wealth management industry. Photo: AP Photo
The Greater Bay Area remains a key focus point for the Hong Kong private wealth management industry. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE