G20 countries’ policies make it difficult to attract green investment needed to tackle climate change, report warns

  • UK and European Union are the most attractive destinations for green investment, while Russia and Saudi Arabia are among the least attractive
  • The G20 countries account for 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and more than 80 per cent of global GDP

Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:55pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Activists demonstrate in front of the IMF headquarters in Washington on October 13, as they urged rich nations to keep their commitment to help tackle climate change. Photo: AFP
