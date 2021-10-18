Activists demonstrate in front of the IMF headquarters in Washington on October 13, as they urged rich nations to keep their commitment to help tackle climate change. Photo: AFP
G20 countries’ policies make it difficult to attract green investment needed to tackle climate change, report warns
- UK and European Union are the most attractive destinations for green investment, while Russia and Saudi Arabia are among the least attractive
- The G20 countries account for 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and more than 80 per cent of global GDP
Topic | Investing
