PetroChina says it has has commissioned 39 low-carbon and carbon reduction projects. Photo: Reuters
State-backed PetroChina wants renewable energy to account for half its total output by 2050, as it reports biggest profit in seven years
- China’s biggest oil producer will tap wind, solar and geothermal resources as it steps up efforts to help the country cut emissions
- It reported net profit of US$14.53 billion for 2021, thanks to a rise in international energy prices and a recovery in China’s economy
Topic | Climate change
