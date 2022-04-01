PetroChina says it has has commissioned 39 low-carbon and carbon reduction projects. Photo: Reuters
State-backed PetroChina wants renewable energy to account for half its total output by 2050, as it reports biggest profit in seven years

  • China’s biggest oil producer will tap wind, solar and geothermal resources as it steps up efforts to help the country cut emissions
  • It reported net profit of US$14.53 billion for 2021, thanks to a rise in international energy prices and a recovery in China’s economy

Martin Choi and Eric Ng

Updated: 2:40pm, 1 Apr, 2022

