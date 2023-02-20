Global hedge funds’ love for Chinese stocks has proved to be fleeting. After boosting their positions to near an all-time high, they have quickly reversed as soon as China reopening bets experienced a resistance. Hong Kong-listed stocks suffered the most cutback, followed by US-listed Chinese stocks and yuan-denominated shares, Goldman Sachs said based on its proprietary data. That could partly explain the US$125 billion sell-off among Hang Seng Index members over the past two weeks. Chinese equities rose to 13.1 per cent of the net exposure of global hedge funds on January 27 as money managers joined the bandwagon on China’s reopening optimism, close to the all-time high of 15.2 per cent seen in July 2020. The share has since fallen to 12 per cent by Friday last week, the US bank said. “Traders must be pausing to take some profits while waiting for further evidence of an economic recovery,” Hong Hao, chief strategist at hedge fund Grow Investment Group, said in a report. Headwinds, including heightened geopolitical tensions, have continued to weigh on markets, he added. 20230220 research: FX settlement growth at record low, trade surplus not yet converted to yuan liquidity fully. Hence the puzzle of “Vanishing Surplus” . No strong trading signals from yuan vol & USD positions; northbound buying paused. Bide your time. https://t.co/W5imTrIFRQ — Hao HONG 洪灝, CFA (@HAOHONG_CFA) February 19, 2023 Foreign fund managers have purchased US$2.3 billion worth of onshore stocks so far this month, a steep drop-off from the record US$21 billion buying spree in January. The market pullback has prompted some analysts to caution that the China reopening story is overhyped, and stocks may be a trap for latecomers following a rapid gain from late October. China reopening ‘overhyped’ as stock losses hit latecomers amid fresh US spat “Investors are now watching the strength and pace of this year’s economic recovery,” UBS strategist Meng Lei said in a note on Monday. The accommodative liquidity policy and potential policy tailwinds from the Two Sessions , suggest the recent market correction is a good opportunity to buy, he added. China’s two main political bodies known as the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, hold their sessions in March to set key policies involving the economy, military, trade and diplomacy, among others. China’s economic recovery is likely to be “tortuous ” and investors should be patient to extract the upside, Hong at Grow Investment has previously said. “Bide your time, while waiting for the recovery to unfold,” he told clients in a report on Monday. “The odds of an eventual recovery looks good at this stage.”